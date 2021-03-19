Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Cut by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Public Storage by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.44.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.92. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

