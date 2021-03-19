Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,995,000 after buying an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after buying an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $115.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.