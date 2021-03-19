Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE USFD opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

