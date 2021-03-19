QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of QTS Realty Trust worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.72.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,997 shares of company stock worth $1,554,871. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:QTS opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.32 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

