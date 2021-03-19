Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 93,430 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,430 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 770,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125,847 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CMTL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.