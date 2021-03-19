Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 20,752 Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,752 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SINA worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 79.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 44.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $43.25 on Friday. SINA Co. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

