Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.08 Million in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000.

Shares of SV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. 232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,929. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

