Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) by 245.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,784 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Acamar Partners Acquisition worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,176,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 7,774,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,638. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 862,451 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $9,495,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 941,502 shares of company stock valued at $10,322,441.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Profile

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

