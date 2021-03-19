Advisory Research Inc. Acquires New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,786,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,895,000 after purchasing an additional 573,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,043,000 after purchasing an additional 417,070 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

IOVA opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

