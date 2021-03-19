Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 142,700 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 142,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.