Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 153,553 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,553 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Extreme Networks worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,683,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,145. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

