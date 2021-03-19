Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,926 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,533,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,059,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,963,169 shares of company stock worth $610,895,672 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

