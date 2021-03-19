Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 536,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 287,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $23.33. 357,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,710,979. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

