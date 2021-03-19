150,000 Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNRHU. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,863,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $10,290,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $9,837,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $5,142,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $4,447,000.

SNRHU traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,582. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

