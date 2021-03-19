Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $717,000 in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCHGU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,706,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,345,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,998,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of Recharge Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,560. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

