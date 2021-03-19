Global Social Chain (GSC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $178,183.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $5.44 million and $178,183.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.77 or 0.00630384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024529 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00034000 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

