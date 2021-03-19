General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 11th total of 20,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,617 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

