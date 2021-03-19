Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Shares of STRO opened at $23.93 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $923.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

