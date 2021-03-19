Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Shares of VVOS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.50. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.24. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

