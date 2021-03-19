Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 29,280 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,280 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ossiam raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,823,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of A stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

