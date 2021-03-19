Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Insider Malcolm Frank Sells 471 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 30,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,137. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $462,515,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $434,954,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $380,663,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

