Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 249,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SLM by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,225,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

