$229.49 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post sales of $229.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.97 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $200.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

PJT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.03. 984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

