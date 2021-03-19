Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,456.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Golub bought 300 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $4,230.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00.

On Monday, December 21st, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00.

On Friday, December 18th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.79. 5,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,099. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $15.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

