Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 2,567 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,645 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $90,573.70.
Sunrun stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.07 and a beta of 2.32.
RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
