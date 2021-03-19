Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 2,567 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,645 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $90,573.70.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.07 and a beta of 2.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sunrun by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sunrun by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.