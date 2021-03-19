DDKoin (DDK) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $26,143.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00035097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000095 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007345 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001432 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

