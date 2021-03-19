Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 138,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in XBiotech by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $561.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. XBiotech Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

