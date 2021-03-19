Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 250,000 Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAACU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,548,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,285,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,020,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,329,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,408,000.

HAACU stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 38,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,164. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

