Caas Capital Management LP Takes $1.75 Million Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.47% of Surface Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SURF. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 160,981.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

SURF traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 38,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $390.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. On average, analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $253,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.