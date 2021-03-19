Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $23,114,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $14,250,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $4,232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,731. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

