Terra (LUNA) Trading 68.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $20.67 or 0.00035097 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $8.47 billion and approximately $895.91 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 955,307,009 coins and its circulating supply is 409,508,470 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

