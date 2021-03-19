Trust Wallet Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.41 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $156.72 million and approximately $14.41 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.88 or 0.00453060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00140856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00062363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00676907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00076818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

