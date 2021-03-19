Hedget 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.09 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and $1.09 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can currently be bought for $8.55 or 0.00014515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.88 or 0.00453060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00140856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00062363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00676907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00076818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

