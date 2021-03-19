Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $189.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total value of $1,004,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,548,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $2,112,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,375,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $162.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.90. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

