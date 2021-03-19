Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report $254.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.57 million to $278.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $371.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $945.90 million to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. 19,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,169. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after purchasing an additional 861,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Matador Resources by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $3,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

