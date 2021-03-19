Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 38.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

Shares of CDOR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.39. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

