$26.28 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post sales of $26.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.22 million to $26.33 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $22.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $106.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.94 million to $107.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $111.63 million, with estimates ranging from $111.26 million to $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on SFST. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

SFST traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. 208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

