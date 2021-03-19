Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.60. Viveve Medical shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 13,807 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Viveve Medical in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.75. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 661.57% and a negative return on equity of 243.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

