The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 758,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $81,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 80,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

