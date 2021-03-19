Qtron Investments LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 972 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $249.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.66 and its 200-day moving average is $231.30. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.05 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.