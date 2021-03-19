Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in ResMed by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $185.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.81. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

