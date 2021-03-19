Federated Hermes Inc. Has $59.65 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,446 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.42% of Clean Harbors worth $59,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 61,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,044,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 467,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,631,000 after acquiring an additional 134,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $402,474.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,057 shares of company stock worth $1,400,504 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

