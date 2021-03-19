Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,768 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,295,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $52,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GRWG opened at $50.75 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,015.20 and a beta of 3.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

