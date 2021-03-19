West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $268.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

