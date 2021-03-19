Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

Sierra Metals stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 7,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

