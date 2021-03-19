AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.05.

Shares of AHCO opened at $35.77 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -596.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 295.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $18,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after buying an additional 696,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

