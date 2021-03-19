Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

MTEM traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,163. The company has a market cap of $603.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,469.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,580,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,543,586 in the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

