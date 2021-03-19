Insider Buying: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,846. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

