Insider Buying: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

