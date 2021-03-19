Insider Buying: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.10.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
