Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,173 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $65,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stitch Fix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stitch Fix by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,278 shares of company stock valued at $11,860,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

